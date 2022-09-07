OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beginning Friday, September 9, the OKC Zoo’s Cat Forest Habitat will showcase the new Sumatran tiger twins.

Sumatran tiger cubs Luna (left) and Bob. Image from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Credit: Jennifer D.

According to the OKC Zoo’s Carnivore Caretakers, introducing the cubs to their outdoor habitat for the first time is a huge milestone. Lola, the cubs’ mom, will be with her babies as they begin this new journey at the zoo.

The zoo says the ten-week-old cubs are healthy and doing great. According to a press release, the OKC Zoo is committed to helping protect Sumatran tigers and their population since the species is severely endangered.

The cubs will be on display with their mom beginning Friday, September 9, from 9-11 a.m. daily.

The September addition of the Curbside Chronicle magazine includes one free ticket to the OKC Zoo per magazine. The special “OKC Zoo” issue is on sale for a $2 suggested donation from Curbside vendors in the Oklahoma City metro area.