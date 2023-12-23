HOMINY, Okla. (KFOR) — Earlier this month, State Representative JJ Humphrey told News 4 the rise in violence inside Oklahoma prisons could partially be blamed on staffing issues.

The Department of Corrections told us they were doing everything they could to recruit and retain employees, including up to a $2,000 bonus for staff before Christmas.

However, some believe the logic behind who got raises and who didn’t doesn’t make sense, saying the evaluation process was flawed.

“I think it would have been a great morale booster for their employees,” JJ Humphrey said. “Unfortunately, it’s turned out to be the opposite for many.”

The latest issue making headlines with ODOC, hearing from representatives with the state saying how poorly and unfair the evaluation for a Christmas stipend was.

“Instead of giving that out across the board, they decided to give it to whoever passed their evaluation and then they started an evaluation process that nobody knew about,” Humphrey said.

The stipend would have been either $1,500 or $2,000.

“Some guys had been working for, I’m going to say 10 to 15 years and had not had any type of discipline, no record of anything and no problems; he didn’t get it,” Bobby Cleveland, Executive Director of Oklahoma Corrections professionals said. “He asked why, they wouldn’t tell him.”

According to Humphrey and Cleveland, the evaluation that was given to employees was not a proper one.

“A lot of people who have exceeded, who had met standards are now being told they don’t meet standards, but they’re being denied any kind of feedback on why they don’t meet standards, what they’ve done wrong,” Humphrey said. “Evaluations are used to help people become better employees.”

Humphrey says the stipend was a good idea because of the issues they are having with staff shortages, but not doing it right is going to cost them.

“Right now, what they showed is that they don’t give one rat’s a** about their employees and and many of their employees are going to quit over over this,” Humphrey said.

If that happens, it would put the staff and inmates in an even more unsafe environment than it already is.

‘It puts the inmate at a very dangerous situation and they’re obligated to keep those inmates safe,” Cleveland said. “They are obligated to make it a safe environment for the employees of the state of Oklahoma, but it’s not safe.”

News 4 reached out to the Department of Corrections for comment, and they told us many other agencies in Oklahoma use the same evaluation process based on yearly standards of performance.