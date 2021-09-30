“The Oklahoma Standard is real,” Over 300 Oklahoma families on the receiving end of a food giveaway in Warr Acres

WARR ARES, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a busy day for a group in Warr Acres as volunteers at Victory Church teamed up to giveaway over $200,000 in food and supplies to Oklahoma families in need.

“The Oklahoma Standard is real,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell.

Groups of volunteers gathered in the pouring rain to work toward the common goal of zero Oklahomans going hungry.

“It takes people like you all who are present, for us to be a part of the solution,” added Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

It was the team’s tenth and final stop on their “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” tour.

The country-wide event was put on by Feed the Children, Tyson, and Americold.

“We have a vision of no child going to bed hungry and we want to make that difference each and every day,” said Bob Thomas, Feed the Children’s Chief Corporate and External Relations Officer.

Long rows of cars lined up early Thursday, illustrated just how many Oklahomans are in need.

One volunteer telling KFOR she used to be the one in line.

“At one time I was the person coming through and I didn’t know from one day to the next whether I was going to be able to eat or not,” said Brandy Williams, “they may not have food or they may not have food for their children that day, so if they can come through they’ll have tears on their face.”

In addition to food, families also recieved sschool supplies and other essentials.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re a family,” said Thomas.

Thursday’s event also included taking supplies to a brand new food pantry at Central Elementary School.

If you would like to help out or find out more visit Feed the Children.