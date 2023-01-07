OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Are you looking for some free things to do with the kiddos this weekend? Think on these ideas…

The Oklahoma Wildlife Department is hosting a free fishing clinic today for kids ages 5 to 15. Students can expect to learn basic skills, including casting and tying knots.

Oklahoma Wildlife Dept.

The event will be held at the Route 66 Park pond in Yukon from 1pm-3pm.

And another free event today, is a New Year’s stickball game on the Great Lawn at the First Americans Museum. Players must be 16 or older to join or you can simply cheer on the players as they scrimmage starting at 1 pm with a competitive game starting at 2pm.

First Americans Museum