The Pioneer Woman announces dates for free 2020 tours to ‘The Lodge’

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re a fan of The Pioneer Woman, hit the road to Pawhuska this summer for a free tour of ‘The Lodge on Drummond Ranch.”

The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are inviting visitors to The Lodge for free tours again this year.

The Lodge is their family guesthouse in northeast Oklahoma and is also the production location of her Food Network Show.

Tickets are required for Lodge tours. Visitors must go to The Mercantile, Ree’s restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on the day of the Lodge tour in order to receive the Lodge ticket/directions (1 ticket per group).

Tickets are free and are only good for that day’s date and not available in advance. There is no limit to the number of tickets available on tour dates.

Visitors are asked to keep family pets at home.

The Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the open dates found below:

FEBRUARY

February 1

February 7 & 8

February 10

February 14 & 15

February 17

February 21 & 22

February 24

February 28 & 29

MARCH

March 2 – 7

March 9-14

March 16 – 21

March 23- 28

APRIL

April 2 – 4

April 23 – 25

April 27

MAY

May 2

May 4

May 7 – 9

May 11

May 14 – 16

May 18 – 23

May 25 – 30

JUNE

June 18 – 20

June 22 – 27

June 29 & 30

JULY

July 1 – 4

More information can be found on The Pioneer Woman’s website.