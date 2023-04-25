PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KSNW) — Ree Drummond is hosting a grand reopening this weekend for The Pioneer Woman Mercantile‘s restaurant, bakery and general store.

The reopening event will take place at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, 532 Kihekah Ave., in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, and will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

After six years of first opening its doors, “The Merc” has been given “a gorgeous new look and updated, fantastic functionality.”

Come see the newly remodeled restaurant, bakery, and retail store at The Mercantile! The Pioneer Woman

Updates include everything from the restaurant and bakery décor to the seating, uniforms, store assortment, lighting, finishings, awnings, and menu offerings.

Courtesy: The Pioneer Woman

“After several years of welcoming guests from near and far, we really wanted to elevate The Merc’s spaces while also keeping everything warm, welcoming, and familiar,” said Drummond. “I couldn’t be more excited about the results, and we can’t wait to kick off a new era of good times and delicious food here at The Mercantile!”

Drummond will be popping in and out for occasional meet and greets.

Free tours of The Lodge on nearby Drummond Ranch are also open this weekend. Visit The Mercantile in person for tickets.