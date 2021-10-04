“The response has been incredible,” How you can help with refugee resettlement effort

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Afghan refugees continue to arrive in the country, CAIR Oklahoma’s executive director says they could use your help to make the new Americans feel welcome.

Adam Soltani says he has already been blown away by Oklahomans’ generosity since the state first started accepting refugees.

“The response has been incredible,” he said. “I believe that Oklahomans have exhibited the Oklahoma standard and they have come forward with care, with compassion, and with kindness.”

Soltani says he has already been able to meet some of the refugees since they’ve arrived.

“The first arrival was a family but I was able to meet the father of that family and he was actually able to attend a religious service at a local mosque,” he said.

“Although I can’t imagine how difficult it is leaving everything you’ve ever known and coming to a new place, I think we have started the process of making it a little bit easier for these families,” he said.

As soon as the refugees get here, they receive welcome kits that include a copy of the Quran, a prayer rug, PPE, and hygiene items.

Soltani says they’re accepting both monetary and item donations from anyone who can give, and there are already volunteer groups that have come to greet the refugees upon their arrival.

“We have individuals form the Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Bahá’í, Buddist and many other communities that have signed up to serve as welcome committees,” he said.

“They can see that we’re very diverse and people of all faith traditions are welcoming them home as they settle down here in the state. We remind them that your faith and your culture are safe here.”

KFOR also spoke with Catholic Charities. They are also accepting donations and volunteers, although there is an extensive volunteer training process you will have to complete.

You can find more information on CAIR’s website or through Catholic Charities.