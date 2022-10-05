OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in May 2023.

The Bananas are bringing their ‘World Famous Baseball Circus’ to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the Bananas are referred to as ‘The Greatest Show in Sports’ by ESPN with the spirit that would make some Major League Baseball teams envious.

The Bananas are taking the show even further in 2023 after selling out every night of the seven-city Banana Ball World Tour in 2022.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said Owner Jesse Cole. “Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

In addition to their usual silliness, The Bananas are bringing their own game of “Banana Ball” to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

According to the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball is a fast-paced and exciting version of baseball with its own rules. No bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it ends in a tie.

The team narrowed it down to 32 cities for the 2023 tour out of the 700 cities and 28 countries that were nominated by fans.

“Taking the Bananas to Oklahoma City and Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years,” said Cole. “We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring.”

For a full schedule and ticket opportunities, visit the Savannah Banana’s website.