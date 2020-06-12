“The second wave is here,” Stillwater mayor concerned about rise in coronavirus cases

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials continue to watch the number of coronavirus cases across Oklahoma, city leaders are also paying close attention to the rise in cases.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 7,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 222 cases in the past 24 hours.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce says he’s been paying close attention to the case numbers and is concerned by what he sees.

Over the past five days, there have been 25 new COVID-19 cases in Stillwater.

“This week alone, Stillwater has more new COVID cases than we had in March, April and May, combined. The second wave is here, and it’s spreading faster than the first,” Joyce posted on Facebook.

Joyce says many of the new cases are among young adults. While the rise hasn’t resulted in substantial hospitalizations, he says he is worried that it is just a matter of time before the virus spreads to vulnerable residents.

“Even if you are young and healthy, you can catch COVID and you can spread COVID. You can give the disease to someone less resilient than you, and they can get very sick or even die,” he posted.

Health officials recommend that people wear a mask in public, avoid crowded areas, wash their hands frequently, and stay a safe distance from other people.