(NEXSTAR) – Between 1999 and 2008, the U.S. Mint produced some of the most commonly collected coins – the 50 State Quarters.

Just as the name implies, a separate quarter was minted for every state during the program, according to the U.S. Mint. Every year, five new quarters were issued, following the order in which the states ratified the Constitution or were admitted into the Union.

On the reverse of each is a unique design of state features or iconic moments in history. The Kansas quarter, for example, features a buffalo and sunflowers – the state animal and state flower, respectively. New York’s quarter features the state, the Statue of Liberty, and the slogan “Gateway to Freedom,” a nod to Ellis Island.

But what about Oklahoma?

As the 46th state to join the Union, Oklahoma’s state quarter was among the last batch to be issued in 2008.

The most prominent part of the design is the scissor-tailed flycatcher, the state bird you now also see on state license plates. The bird is is easily recognizable by its distinct split tail.

Taking a closer look, you can see the scissor-tailed flycatcher is flying over a field of wildflowers native to Oklahoma, including the Indian blanket, also called the firewheel.

If you have an Oklahoma state quarter in your collection, consider yourself lucky. There were 416.6 million minted – and while that sounds like a lot, it’s actually the fewest of any state quarter.

If you’re collecting state quarters and are still missing an Oklahoma, you’ll have to keep searching – the Mint is no longer producing the state quarters, meaning collectors have to turn to quarter machines, a coin dealer, or the change building up in their car’s cup holders.

A mint condition Oklahoma quarter marked with an S (indicating it was minted in San Francisco) could be worth up to $10.

The Oklahoma state quarter was designed by Phebe Hemphill, according to the U.S. Mint. The Pennsylvania artist has designed dozens of special edition and commemorative coins over the years, but Oklahoma’s is the only state quarter listed under her credits.