OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The brother of a double homicide victim spoke with KFOR days after his brother’s and brother’s girlfriend’s bodies were found inside a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

“First thing I did was try to call family and see if it’s true and they say, ‘Yes, he got shot.’ ‘Did he make it?’ And the answer was no,” Sky Bullock told News 4. “I said ‘Nah, it’s just a dream, it’s just a dream’ you know, I know this ain’t true. I know this ain’t true.”

Bullock received the horrifying news on Wednesday. His brother, Raymond Paddyaker and Paddyaker’s girlfriend, Kayla Yates, were found murdered inside a vehicle at a NW OKC mobile home park.

“His lady also, I said, ‘Oh man, no, no, no, no, no,’” Bullock said.

Police were initially called out to the scene for a welfare check.

“This was in reference to a check the welfare possibly related to a shooting,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk told our crew.

Police say both victims had gunshot wounds.

Officers detained one person at the scene and questioned others, but they haven’t arrested anyone at this time.

“The tears just keep building up and building up and I look up and I see a jersey he gave me and it brings the tears back,” Bullock said. “We was just trying to make lives for ourselves. That was it.”

If you have any information that could help police, call the OCPD homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.