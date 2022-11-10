BEGGS, Okla (KFOR) – The town of Beggs is facing water woes and students have been distant learning since Friday.

The school district shut down the schools due to no water and residents are now forced to face the same issues.

City Officials says an OG&E power problem has made it difficult for the pump to work at capacity. Residents are now storing water in jugs just in case the water goes completely out and seeking answers on how do they live moving forward.

The Mayor of Beggs says, he has applied for grants to help with the aging infrastructure issues as the town does not have the money to replace old pipes at this time.