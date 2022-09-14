NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the University of Oklahoma moves into the Southeastern Conference, some football games are being rescheduled.

The second non-conference game in each of the Oklahoma-Georgia and Oklahoma-Tennessee series is scheduled to take place after OU joins the SEC in 2025. This has caused the conference to postpone the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until they become part of the conference rotation in the future.

The Sooners are replacing the Georgia series with a home-and-home series against Southern Methodist University. OU plans to host the Mustangs on September 9, 2023. Oklahoma will later play at SMU on September 11, 2027. OU is still working to replace is home-and-home series with Tennessee.

“We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules,” said OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione. “The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses.”

“And we’re grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling.” Joe Castiglione, OU Vice President and Athletics Director