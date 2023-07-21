OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Geological Survey has a morbid request: they want you to mail in deceased butterflies, moths, and skippers.

“These specimens will help USGS scientists identify contaminants and environmental factors which may be contributing to the decline of insect populations,” said USGS. “Citizen participation will ensure enough specimens throughout the nation are available to answer research questions.”

The USGS is hoping to collect these dead insects to establish a Lepidoptera Research Collection and all the specimens collected will be added to the USGS Research Scientific Collections database.

Officials say the DEADline is November 1, 2023.

“There are some questions that can’t effectively be answered without help from a lot of people. It’s what makes citizen science so special and valuable,” said Julie Dietze, USGS scientist-in-charge of the effort. “Collections like this one are important because they have the potential to provide scientists now, and 20 years from now, access to specimens. Without the specimens it will be far more difficult to answer questions related to contaminants and environmental health.”

You can mail specimens to:

USGS LRC

1217 Biltmore Drive

Lawrence, KS 66049