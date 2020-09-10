The Village holds off on resigning contract with Oklahoma County Jail

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village City Council voted unanimously to hold off going back into contract with the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

One council members told KFOR the city needs time to make sure the jail is the safest place for their constituents.

“I think we’ve learned over the past couple of years that it’s not working at the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” said Adam Graham, The Village City Councilman, Ward 3.

The City of The Village hit the brakes on the Oklahoma County Detention Center, voting on Tuesday night to wait on resigning their yearly contract with the jail.

“I just want the people of The Village to know your City Council is taking every step possible to make sure we do our due diligence and we are not just openly, blindly reentering into a yearly contract that is tradition. It’s time to ask questions and it’s time to find answers to things that aren’t working,” Graham said.

Graham says he’s unsure of how safe the jail is, citing issues from even before the pandemic.

“Now that the Jail Trust has taken over, that is who we contract with and all municipalities in the Oklahoma City metro contract with,” Graham said. “I think some of my main concerns are inmates escaping, COVID cases increasing, inmate safety. I hear that there’s plumbing issues, A/C issues. I mean all of these issues. It’s not humane conditions to send anyone there.”

While the Jail Trust tells KFOR they were unaware of The Village’s concerns, they sent us the following statement:

“We look forward to working out an agreement with the city of the village. We also encourage the council to voice their concerns and comments with us, during this exceptional pandemic and always.” – Tricia Everest, Chair

In the meantime, Graham says The Village is weighing its options and isn’t afraid to look at contracting outside Oklahoma County.

“It’s definitely something that’s looked at and could be happening. I just want to look and see what the costs are. The pros and cons. And I need to see these other counties. What are they doing compared to other counties for their safety precautions for their inmates,” Graham said.

Again, the council will reconsider the contract during their October City Council meeting.

Graham says he looks forward to talking with the new Jail Trust and potentially come to a solution.

