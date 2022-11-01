THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department says Vineyard Blvd. is closed Tuesday afternoon while crews work to repair a gas line hit by a construction crew.

On Tuesday, authorities were called to the scene near Vineyard Blvd. and Kingston Way.

Police say Vineyard is completely closed from Hawthorne to Manchester and Kingston is closed just south of Vineyard.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.