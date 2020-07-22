The Village police hoping to identify accused shoplifters

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department is hoping to identify four people accused of shoplifting more than $300 from a grocery store last month.

On June 15, police say four individuals shoplifted a total of $316.36 from Walmart.

The individuals walked around the store, filling two carts with various items.

All four people went to the same self-checkout terminal and began to scan some of the items, many items, however, were not scanned.

Three subjects then walked out of the store with the two carts of merchandise leaving behind one female who attempted to pay with a debit card.

The other three loaded items into a white Dodge Caravan and left the area.

The female who was left to pay swiped her card twice but it was declined each time. She then left the store on foot.

The suspects are described as an older white male, two black females, and one older black male.

If you have any information, call Det. Dixon at 405-751-9569 ext 225 or leave a message on the crime stoppers line at 405-751-1234. Reference case # 20-5722-OF.

