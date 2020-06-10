The Village police hoping to identify two accused of stealing from Walgreens

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village police are looking for two people accused of stealing items from a pharmacy store.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, a man and woman entered Walgreens at separate times to steal various items.

The man returned to the front of the store with “obvious bulges” under his shirt, police say, adding they were later determined to be expensive electronic toothbrushes.

The man then waited for the woman, and together, they walked to the door.

As they approached the door, the security alarm went off, and the man took off running to the south, while the woman walked to a GMC pickup they arrived in and “took her time leaving the area.”

Authorities say the woman had her jacket held shut as they left the store and it is unknown what she might have taken.

If you have any information, call Detective Dixon at (405) 751-9569, Ext. 225, or Crime Stoppers at (405) 751-1234.