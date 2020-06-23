The Village police looking for woman accused of stealing from Walgreens

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing items from a pharmacy store.

Police say a woman entered Walgreens carrying a large black backpack-style purse and shopped for a bit before going to the counter.

When she approached the checkout, she put two items on the counter and then changed her mind about the items after having a conversation with the manager.

Officials say she pushed her cart away, leaving behind the two items, with a third item out of view.

A few minutes later, she walks back into view carrying the third item and then leaves the store.

The Village police say shoplifting thefts have been on the rise recently.

If you have any information, call Detective Dixon at 405-751-9569 ext. 225 or leave a message on Crime Stoppers at 405-751-1234, and reference case # 20-5921-OF.