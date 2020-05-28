The Village police looking for women in connection to fraud case

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two women in connection to a fraud case.

Police say the women entered the Dollar General on May Ave. and used fraudulent cash vouchers to purchase gift cards from the store.

One of the women “even told the employee which buttons to push on the register to override the system so she did not have to show her identification,” said officials.

If you have any information, call Detective Lukas Cary at (405) 751-9569, Ext. 227, or if you would rather call the Crime Stoppers number, it is (405) 751-1234.