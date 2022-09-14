Update: The Child has been found and is safe according to The Village Police. They continue to look for Alana Pedro.

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Village Police Department is attempting to locate a missing woman and her 3-year-old nephew who were last seen Tuesday evening.

Officials say 43-year-old Alana Pedro was last seen with her nephew in the area of Britton and Penn. around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say this is not a criminal investigation, just a welfare check.

Pedro was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt

If you see either Pedro or have any information, please call 405-751-9564.