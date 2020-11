THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one metro community are facing a deadline when it comes to storm debris.

City leaders in The Village say that residents need to have all of their downed tree limbs at the curb no later than Nov. 30.

Officials say crews will begin a final round of picking up storm debris on Dec. 1.

If you do not meet the deadline, city leaders say you will be responsible for removing the debris from your property.

