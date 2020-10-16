The Village woman’s ring doorbell shows random woman tried to open her front door, hung around on her porch

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who lives in The Village section of Oklahoma City said a random woman tried to open her front door Tuesday afternoon and hung around on her porch.

She’s got the ring doorbell video to prove it. Kyla Kaufman said she didn’t know she was outside her door for a little bit. The video shows the woman open the screen door and jiggle the handle of the front door, finding out it’s locked.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said she was inside on the phone while the woman was roaming on her porch. KFOR concealed her identity because she was not charged with a crime.

“She was just looking around, helping herself,” Kaufman said.

The woman meandered around on her porch and to the driveway for a little bit, checking things out and even grabbing things on the porch. After that, she reached for the door.

“She was just going to walk in. Didn’t ask, didn’t ring the doorbell, nothing like that,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said her dogs were the first to notice something was up. Next, Kaufman went to investigate.

“I notice somebody trying to come in my house,” she said.

Then, Kaufman confronted the woman.

“She was asking personal questions and stuff,” she said. “She had told me she thought she had done some work around here and she was looking for a house that she had done some work for.”

The woman even brought up Kaufman’s car.

“She was like, ‘Oh, well this car just got here, just so you know,’ like she was doing me a favor,” Kaufman said. “I was like, ‘No, that car’s been there for like four days,’ because we were sent home to work.”

Eventually the woman left. Kaufman said she wandered the neighborhood, and on a community Facebook group some neighbors were keeping an eye on her, spotting her in different locations.

Kaufman said she called the nonemergency police line and police found her but didn’t arrest her. KFOR reached out to The Village police department to see why, but our calls were not immediately returned for comment.

“She mentioned that God gave her permission to door handles and property and she did not understand that, that was inappropriate or illegal,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said she’s just glad the interaction didn’t turn out worse.

“I don’t know how far any of that would have gone,” she said.

Kaufman said she has padlocked her fence and reset her alarms just in case the woman comes around again.

LATEST HEADLINES: