OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City artist and ‘The Voice’ competitor Kate Kalvach is hosting a free concert April 28 to celebrate her homecoming.

Kate Kalvach received a three-chair turn for her rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” on the popular singing talent show’s 22nd season.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello all put their hats in the ring to train Kalvach.

In the end, Kalvach decided to go with fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton for her coach.

After getting traded to Camila Cabello’s team during the Battle Rounds and powering through a technical issue with her earpiece during a performance, Kalvach ended her impressive run on The Voice with Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You.”

Now, Kalvach is celebrating her return to the Sooner State with a homecoming concert.

“Kate will play many unreleased, brand new original songs paired with some old favorites and covers!” read the Facebook event.

The show will be held Friday, April 28, from 8-10 p.m. at Peret’s Dessert & Coffee Bar in Oklahoma City. The show is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.