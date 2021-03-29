“The wait is over,” Oklahoma enters Phase 4 of COVID-19 vaccine plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s official: anyone 16 and older in Oklahoma who wants a COVID-19 vaccination can get it.

Governor Kevin Stitt and other state health officials announced the roll out of Phase 4 of the Oklahoma vaccination plan today at the State Capitol.

Officials say the numbers show the state’s vaccination efforts are working, and now that all Oklahomans 16 and over are eligible, they say it’s time to keep momentum going.

“If you have been waiting to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, the wait is over. Now is the best time for you to get the vaccine,” said Keith Reed, Deputy State Health Commissioner.

State health officials calling it a time to celebrate as they kick off Phase 4 of the vaccine plan.

Oklahomans 16 and 17 will need parental consent but are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Everyone older than that can receive any one of the three options.

Col. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health, ”I strongly recommend all Oklahomans consider getting the vaccine. Let me be clear this vaccine is very safe and it works.”

Official say nearly 1.2 million or 30% of all Oklahomans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

With the 7 day rolling average of new cases and hospitalization numbers down over 90% from their peaks in January, officials say the roll out is working.

“We are going to get our summer back Oklahoma and light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Stitt received the Johnson and Johnson shot today, joining the close to 700K Oklahomans that are fully vaccinated.

“I wanted to wait until our most vulnerable had the choice but, now that we are at Phase 4, I’m going to lead by example and I’m going to do it,” said Stitt.

Availability for the vaccine is increasing everywhere. The Oklahoma State Health Department has opened up their website to all Oklahomans over 16, the Oklahoma City County Health Department is holding walkup clinics throughout the metro, and Walgreens Oklahoma officials confirmed to News 4 that select locations are offering shots by appointment inside their pharmacies.

“We are still doing a lot of these vaccine clinics or mega pod,” said J.T. Harrison of IMMY Labs

IMMY Labs in Norman is hosting another large vaccination event slated for the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds this Wednesday. Officials say they are doing smaller ones at the Embassy Suites in Norman in the evenings.

“We are trying to get more convenient times for people in the late afternoon and evenings for people that can’t come during the day,” said Harrison.

Health officials say if you have had COVID you no longer need to wait the 90 days after recovery. You can get a shot now. They also stress to continue to be safe, wash your hand, wear a mask and social distance especially when gathering in groups.