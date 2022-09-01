PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The boyfriend of missing Oklahoma teenager Faith Lindsey admitted to killing her.

Tanner Washington, KFOR file image

Tanner Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week and also admitted to murdering Lindsey during the latter part of October 2019, according to new federal court records.

Lindsey, who lived in Pauls Valley, Okla., vanished almost four years ago at the age of 17, and her body has still not been found.

Washington, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was arrested in 2019, accused of murdering Lindsey.

Faith Lindsey, KFOR file image

Federal prosecutors say Lindsey was shot to death.

The case went to federal court because the crime happened on Native American land.

Evidence, including blood in Washington’s car, as well as inside a pickup he sold after Lindsey’s death, connected him to the murder, according to investigators.

Washington has not yet been sentenced, but could spend the rest of his life in prison.