STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A body found underneath a bridge has now led to a murder investigation, and Stillwater Police said the suspect is still on the loose.

“It was just it’s really tragic. It’s very sad. There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,” said Elizabeth Hanson, the victim’s life-long friend.

Hanson said she’s heartbroken over the sudden loss of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.

Image courtesy Elizabeth Hanson Image courtesy Brittany Pierce Travis Chapman

On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins.

There, they found the body of Chapman.

“Our investigation revealed that it was a possible homicide,” said Lt. TJ Low, with Stillwater Police. “Don’t know if he was seeking shelter underneath there at the time or what transpired.”

Police have confirmed that Chapman was stabbed, but investigators are still determining his cause of death.

“We didn’t think that anyone would ever really hurt him because he never hurt anybody or anything. He never did anything serious to anybody,” said Hanson.

Hanson said Chapman was homeless, struggling with depression and borderline Schizophrenia.

According to online court records, Chapman had some run-ins with the law, like breaking and entering, drug charges and misdemeanors.

“He’s really misunderstood by a lot of people,” said Hanson.

Hanson said Chapman was hilarious and had a child-like spirit. He loved animals and playing outside.

“He liked to hunt for turtles,” said Hanson. “One time I found some snapping turtles, baby ones. And he was so happy that I gave him one that he gave me a hug.”

Now, police are asking the public for help. Officers want to hear from anyone with information.

“Because we want to determine exactly how long he’s been on that bridge. If he was even underneath that bridge at that time,” said Lt. Low.

Until then, Hanson is remembering Chapman and all their good times. “I’m going to miss his laugh,” said Hanson. “Because it was contagious. It was cute.”

There is a GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses.

If you have any information on this case, call the Stillwater Police tipline at 405-533-8477.