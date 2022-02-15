OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staffing shortages continue to be a problem for the Oklahoma County Jail.

The OCCJA is joining forces with Ebenezer Church and Pastor Derrick Scobey for a job fair on Thursday.

Despite the array of issues the jail has faced, the OCCJA, which operates the Oklahoma County Detention Center, wants to hire detention officers, clerical workers, and pod monitors.

“There’s always room for improvement; there’s always room for a change,” said Lt. Ziakiya Buyers, with the Oklahoma County Jail. “It’s about wanting to help somebody out, and just because they’re behind bars doesn’t mean that they’re bad people, just made wrong choices.”

Lt. Buyers told KFOR she knows staffing shortages have tremendously impacted the Oklahoma County Jail.

She has worked for the detention center for more than a decade.

“We need the right people to care and to go above the call to duty,” said Buyers.

Buyers and Pastor Scobey hope others would want to join the team and make a difference.

“We can’t shut the jail down,” said Scobey. “We have to get the only viable solution is to get good candidates.”

“We are unable to provide the county with a new state of the art detention center, but we certainly can assist in trying to help build an ethical culture within the detention center.”

Starting pay for a detention officer is $3,091/month, with raises after 90 days and one year.

Applicants should come prepared to be interviewed, and offers of employment could be made on the spot.

That’s if an applicant passes a drug screening and background investigation.

“Regardless of what they think or the right person or the wrong person thinks, I still believe we need great people working there,” said Buyers.

The job fair will be held at Ebenezer Church, 3600 N. Kelly Avenue in Oklahoma City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.