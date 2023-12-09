(NEXSTAR) — Throughout the U.S., the median household income is around $75,000, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 5-year survey. But in certain high-paying lines of work, people are easily taking home more than that.

Your income can, of course, vary due to several factors, like where you live, your gender, and the field you’re in. Your highest level of educational attainment can also be impactful.

Among American workers who have only a high school diploma or equivalent, the median income is less than $37,000, according to data the Census released Thursday, which was based on their widespread community survey. Those who have a bachelor’s degree, however, report a median income of about $74,000.

Some fields will, on average, pay you much more than that.

Nationally, it’s those with a degree in engineering that have the highest reported median income: Americans between the ages of 25 and 64 with a degree in that field earn about $111,600, Census data shows. (This data is based only on the person’s first major, not necessarily whether they’re working in that field.)

There are other well-paying fields. Here are the five bachelor’s degrees that produce the highest median income nationwide, based on the Census data:

Engineering: $111,600 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $100,000 Physical and Related Sciences: $85,700 Business: $80,100 Social Sciences: $79,300

In Oklahoma, the top results are similar, though salaries are lower than the national average. The five bachelor’s degrees that pay the best in Oklahoma are:

Engineering: $96,147 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $73,732 Business: $69,605 Physical and Related Sciences: $69,562 Science and Engineering Related Fields: $69,268

There are, however, some fields that pay even less than the national median. According to the Census Bureau, the bachelor’s degrees with the lowest median income in Oklahoma are:

Visual and performing arts: $43,461 Psychology: $48,269 Literature and Languages: $48,662 Education: $48,880 Liberal Arts and History: $50,569

Omitted was the “other” category, which covers degrees that don’t otherwise fall in the 14 categories the Census uses, where the median income in the state was $55,269.

The median income for all people with bachelor’s degrees in Oklahoma is $59,712, according to the Census. But the data shows much higher wages for men with bachelor’s degrees – about $75,000 in the Sooner State – than women with the same level of higher education, who earn a median of $51,000 per year.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018-22 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that if you have any of the above degrees, you’re also facing student debt. Nationally, student debt has reached more than $1.7 trillion. Those living along the East Coast have the most debt, according to a recent review of data from the Department of Education.