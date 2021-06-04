‘These apartments probably need to be condemned,’ Oklahoma residents fed up with living conditions

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s the latest chapter in a long list of issues for a Southwest Oklahoma apartment complex.

A mother of four said her water was shut off unexpectedly at Bethany’s Williamsburg Apartments, and it’s not the first time.

“This [is] like the sixth or seventh time this year that the water had been turned off without notice,” said Lisa Ledbetter.

Since moving into the complex, Ledbetter said she has encountered mold and high utility bills.

She said the latest one posed a health risk to her son, who had a foot operation the same day the water was shut off.

“He just had a procedure on his foot,” said Ledbetter. “He was supposed to take a shower and wash it off good, but without water, I can’t doctor that as well.”

Caleb Hale

Ledbetter said she went down to the leasing office, and managers told her and other residents the water was off because of a leak.

However, she claims someone with Bethany City Hall said it was because the complex did not pay its utility bill.

KFOR talked to a manager on-site, and she declined to comment on the matter.

So, our team reached out to Bethany’s city manager, Elizabeth Gray, for answers.

“I cannot comment on the water situation at Williamsburg being turned off. We’re not allowed to for legal reasons,” said Gray.

Although the water was turned back on Friday, Ledbetter said she had to use her own money to buy jugs of water. She’s not the only one who’s fed up.

“I have mold. I have pictures of it. I have documentation, and I showed [the leasing manager],” said Larry Barker. “And she says she’ll get somebody on it, but they haven’t done anything.”

Williamsburg Apartments

Baker said sewage came up in his bathroom sink, and he has submitted several work orders for it to be fixed.

KFOR spoke to another tenant who declined to go on camera and release her name, however, the woman did share photos and videos of mold coming from her dishwasher and bedroom closet.

The list of complaints doesn’t stop there. February’s historic arctic blast was the last time KFOR was at the complex. Then, a woman complained about not having heat for eight days.

Six months prior, it was sewage problems and a threat to fine tenants who flushed their toilets.

Before that, a woman called KFOR and said she was fed up with raccoons in her air vents.

Ledbetter hopes this final complaint will put the final nail in the coffin.

“Something needs to be done with these apartments,” said Ledbetter. “To be honest, these apartments probably need to be condemned cause they’re so bad.”

Ledbetter has not paid rent since March because she wants the problems fixed. In turn, she was served an eviction notice.