(NEXSTAR) – While violent crime has dropped to pre-pandemic levels nationwide, the FBI announced, changes weren’t the same across the board. The crime rates remained elevated in dozens of cities around the country.

Personal finance site MoneyGeek used the FBI crime data to look at crime rates in 302 large cities and 1,010 small cities and towns around the country. They looked at both violent crime and property crime, and used research by the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver to determine the cost of crime in each area.

Four Oklahoma cities were large enough to be included in MoneyGeek’s “large cities” dataset: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman. After crunching the numbers, Tulsa was the most dangerous of those four, with the highest violent crime and property crime rates.

The violent crime rate — which includes instances of murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — in Tulsa was 929 per 100,000 residents. The property crime rate — which includes burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft — was 4,272 per 100,000 residents.

Broken Arrow had the lowest violent crime rate, but Norman had a slightly lower cost of crime, as calculated by MoneyGeek.

But none of those cities have it bad enough to score among the worst in the U.S.

The 15 large cities with the highest cost of crime per capita are:

Rank City Crime cost per capita 1. Birmingham, Alabama $11,392 2. New Orleans, Louisiana $11,094 3. St. Louis, Missouri $11,055 4. Detroit, Michigan $9,281 5. Memphis, Tennessee $9,056 6. Baltimore, Maryland $8,160 7. Little Rock, Arkansas $7,781 8. Cleveland, Ohio $7,397 9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin $7,029 10. Kansas City, Missouri $6,398 11. Pueblo, Colorado $5,979 12. Oakland, California $5,710 13. San Bernardino, California $5,691 14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $5,570 15. Atlanta, Georgia $5,502

Small towns and cities, with populations between 30,000 and 100,000, oftentimes have fewer crime-fighting resources than their big city neighbors. In these places, fewer crimes may occur, but the cost of crime can be an even bigger burden.

In Oklahoma, it’s the people of Lawton who have it worst, according to MoneyGeek’s analysis. Crime costs the community more than $400 million per year, according to the report.

Muskogee had a lower cost of crime, but a higher violent crime rate at 1,111 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

Of the Oklahoma small towns and cities included in MoneyGeek’s analysis, Shawnee had the lowest cost of crime. Stillwater had the lowest property crime rate and Bartlesville had the lowest violent crime rate.

The small towns and cities nationwide with the highest cost of crime in the U.S. are:

Rank City Crime cost per capita 1 Monroe, Louisiana $8,902 2 Petersburg, Virginia $8,867 3 Saginaw, Michigan $8,856 4 Florence, South Carolina $8,521 5 Alexandria, Louisiana $7,955 6 Pine Bluff, Arkansas $7,935 7 Portsmouth, Virginia $7,253 8 Houma, Louisiana $6,920 9 Rocky Mount, North Carolina $5,647 10 North Little Rock, Arkansas $5,494 11 Fairbanks, Alaska $5,273 12 York, Pennsylvania $5,177 13 Atlantic City, New Jersey $4,975 14 Riviera Beach, Florida $4,932 15 Flint Township, Michigan $4,874

Looking for somewhere safer to move? MoneyGeek also listed the cities with the lowest cost of crime per capita. Thousand Oaks, California, earned the top spot, followed by Fishers, Indiana; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Pearland, Texas; and Gilbert, Arizona.

The report also named the safest small town in every state.