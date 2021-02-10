‘They are in bad shape’ – icy road conditions cause Kingfisher brothers to crash their truck into moving train

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Kingfisher teens are recovering in the hospital after icy road conditions caused them to crash their truck straight into a moving train.

Fifteen-year-old Braxten and 18-year-old Brenden Toepfer are both recovering at the OU Medical Center with broken bones and burns all over their bodies.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the two brothers were headed west on County Road 860 just three miles north of Okarche in Kingfisher County Monday afternoon.

Their father, Landon Toepfer, tells KFOR his boys were on the way to help a family friend who was stranded about a mile away. The road became too icy, causing the teen’s truck to crash into a train heading south.

Landon spoke to KFOR’s Peyton Yager while at his son Braxten’s side in the hospital.

“He is doing very well,” Landon Toepfer said.

His oldest, Brenden, was in surgery Wednesday.

“Brenden is in bad shape,” Landon Toepfer said. “His face is going to take a while.”

Eighteen-year-old Brenden and 15-year-old Braxten are both bound to hospital beds, expected to survive.

“They knew that it was icy,” Toepfer said. “They said they did everything they were taught to do.”

Landon tells KFOR the two teens had to cross a train track to get to their family friend. However, the road leading up the tracks was covered in a sheet of ice.

“I asked him, ‘Did you see the train?’ and he said that he never saw it,” Toepfer said.

Brendan and Braxten

With tons of metal barreling full speed toward the brothers, the truck began to slide. The boys slammed headfirst into the train’s side. Fifteen-year-old Braxten was ejected 60 feet.

“There were forces out there watching over these boys before the accident happened,” Toepfer said.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was stationed on the other side of the tracks. He immediately called for help from Kingfisher Fire and EMS.

“There is no amount of gratitude that I can express to Officer Lee,” Toepfer said.

Doctors were forced to remove Brenden’s spleen, and Braxten’s collarbone was shattered. However, just two days after the crash, both boys are awake and talking.

“They are made of some fabric that you can’t teach,” Toepfer said. “They are good kids. There aren’t many words.”

According to Landon, Braxten could be going home as early as Thursday. However, Brenden has a longer road to recovery. Brenden is scheduled for multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up where donations can be made to help pay for Brendan and Braxten’s medical bills.