“They can actually kill people,” DPS warning Oklahoma drivers about unsecured items

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families may be preparing for camping trips this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone to make sure you are traveling safely.

DPS has teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and “Keep Oklahoma Beautiful” to remind drivers to secure their belongings in order to keep Oklahoma roads safe and beautiful.

Each year, debris and trash on the roadway causes crashes across the state.

From 2014 to 2018, there were 255 crashes in Oklahoma where the contributing factor was listed as failure to secure a load and/or debris on the road.

In all, 14 of those crashes were deadly and 46 resulted in serious injuries.

In March of 2019, a large boulder fell off a semi-truck in Garvin County and smashed into another vehicle, killing two women.

“If people would realize that if they don’t secure their loads, then they have the possibility of just not causing debris to be picked up, but they can actually kill people,” said Vicki Kirtley, daughter of one of the victims.

To make sure you are traveling safely, officials with OHP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division say there are a few tips you should follow:

Secure your load for sudden movement on all three axes (up and down, side to side, and lengthwise.)

Only use load securement devices in good condition. Chains should not have cracked, stretched, or nicked links. Webbing should not have splices, cuts or holes.

Follow working load limits on securement devices and when in doubt, always use extra securement devices.