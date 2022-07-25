OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was found shot multiple times outside of the Mayridge South apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

A 911 call came in at 3:04 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim in the Southwest 44th and May area.

Sergeant Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR when police arrived, the victim – identified as 39-year-old Michael Crawford – was found shot in the complex’s parking lot.

One Mayridge South resident declined an on-camera interview but said he was working on his truck when he heard a gunshot.

The resident described the gunshot as muffled and more like a car door slamming shut.

He said he found Crawford trying to call 911 himself, but that Crawford dropped the phone and wasn’t able to complete the call.

The resident claims to have called in the incident and reported it to OKCPD.

He also told KFOR he gave a female neighbor a bungee cord to use as a tourniquet on Crawford’s leg.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where sadly, he passed away,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Sgt. Quirk said the case is still in its early stages of investigation, but a suspect has not been identified yet.

Although the shooter is on the loose, the resident said he doesn’t fear for his safety and believes his apartment complex to be a safe place to live.

Crawford’s death marks the 44th homicide OKC has seen this year.

If you have any information on the shooting, Sgt. Quirk urges you to call their homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.