“They just took it way too far,” Grandmother of baby speaks out after Amber Alert and standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The grandmother of the baby that was the subject of an Amber Alert on Friday is speaking out.

She is also the mother of Markethia Barber, who was arrested after allegedly kidnapping the baby, Kay’unikee Peoples.

Police say the alleged kidnapping happened at Woodson Park in Southwest Oklahoma City.

The guardian of the child says there was an agreement to meet with Barber, the child’s non-custodial mother, so they could spend time together.

Investigators say Barber left with Kay’unikee. The guardian then called police, which sparked an Amber Alert.

Police say Barber didn’t have custody, but family members say she has temporary guardianship because they haven’t had a court date yet.

Police and relatives were able to find Barber at a motel.

While she gave Kay’unikee back, authorities say she refused to come out, and a standoff ensued.

Family members say there were text messages between Barber, her sister, and the baby’s guardian, saying they would get the baby back. The family showed that to police.

“It should’ve ended right there, we showed them text messages that said she was getting Kay’unikee back,” Minta O’Neal, grandmother of the child, said.

She says she feels the situation shouldn’t have escalated.

“She was more scared than anything, and they just took it way too far and she doesn’t deserve to be in there if we was communicating with her,” she said.

The family also says Barber’s pregnant sister was handcuffed in the process.

Barber eventually surrendered and was arrested.

There was a second baby with her, Kay’unikee’s aunt.

Police did not tell KFOR whether or not family members were detained.