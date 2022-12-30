OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a gas station near NE 63rd Street and Post Road.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized two people had been shot but ended up driving to the parking lot at a Braum’s about five miles away.

An eyewitness who was eating breakfast at the restaurant said the whole scene unfolded right in front of him in the parking lot.

“I looked outside [as the truck pulled up] and two guys fell out of each side, [and] they were in pretty bad shape,” said Tom Hopkins, who owns Frisbee Burger.

Hopkins said at first he believed the men were being arrested.

“[But] they both fell on the ground,” he said. “One was shot in the face and one shot in the stomach, and a police officer pulled in right behind them [before] running back and forth to help them,” he added, saying an abmbulance also pulled in soon after, taking them to a nearby hospital.

Police are still piecing together the details of the day, including determining how the suspect knew the victims.

Tarell Christopher Smith was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

The two who were wounded are recovering at an area hospital at this time, one of whom is listed as critical.