“They’re desperate,” Catalytic converter thieves bitten by OKCPD K-9 and arrested on business property

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the hottest trends is happening around Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department, is stealing catalytic converters.

“Catalytic converters continue to be a problem throughout the metro,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “People continue to steal them. The metal obviously is easy for them to take to a recycling place.”

But Oklahoma Roofing and Sheet Metal Company is giving thanks to its security cameras that helped capture two men stealing converters from the company’s trucks.

“It’s the only thing I can think. It’s winter, and they’re desperate. So desperate times call for desperate measures,” said Wayne Gorman with Oklahoma Roofing and Sheet Metal Company. “They’ve been getting underneath the trucks and taking off the catalytic converters.”

Chad Routh and Jessie Fitch were allegedly caught on camera roaming around the property, stealing the company’s truck catalytic converters, police said.

Chad Routh

Jessie Fitch Courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Both suspects crawled underneath a metal fence to get their hands on the converters Sunday night, according to police.

The pair attempted to run but didn’t get far.

The security company that monitors the property gave police instructions and directions as to where the suspects had gone.

“Officers deployed a drone to help spot one of the suspects,” said Knight. “A K-9 unit was on the scene, which also apprehended the other suspect, so that suspect apprehended by the K-9 did suffer a dog bite on his arm. It was a minor bite.”

Gorman told KFOR this incident isn’t the first time.

In the past 45 days, security cameras have helped capture two more suspects before Routh and Fitch.

“It’s a very big headache. I mean, we have trucks that need to be on the road making money for Oklahoma roofing,” said Gorman.

Both suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and face grand larceny charges.