OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The Oklahoma State Department of Education requires all employees sign a confidentiality agreement, but the term “confidential” isn’t clearly defined and an attorney is raising concerns over the legality of the document.

“The Department of Education should not be confidential,” said Oklahoma City employment attorney, Mark Hammons.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has had a confidentiality agreement since at least 2021, according to records provided to News 4.

OSDE Chief Policy Advisor, Matt Langston said, “SDE follows a longstanding human resource policy that is in place at the agency.”

The term “confidential” isn’t defined in the agreement which Hammons stated is an issue.

“How do you know what’s confidential or not? Most of that information should be subject to an open records request, or it should involve matters that are conducted in open meetings that anyone can attend. The question is, what would be confidential on there?,” asked Hammons.

The other concern Hammons raised with this agreement is how it violates employees’ First Amendment rights.

“If they’re trying to silence people, they’re not, A, acting in the public’s interest and B, they’re not acting in a fashion consistent with state law, constitutional law at either the state or federal level,” explained Hammons. “That type of an ambiguous statement basically is simply telling people to shut up in a circumstance where a lot of times they ought not to.”

He said the U.S. Constitution precludes a contract that waives constitutional rights. He added the agreement could also violate the Oklahoma Whistleblower Act.

“The Whistleblower act is a little bit narrower than that, the Whistleblower Act is going to supersede any contrary policy,” said Hammons. “You can’t repeal a statute by a policy declaration.”

This is the same confidentiality agreement that was used against OSDE employees in May.

Email sent to OSDE employees by Chief Policy Advisor, Matt Langston on May 25.

Two employees were fired within days of that email being sent. Both employees have since filed a lawsuit against State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Langston for wrongful termination.

Cheryl McGee is one of those two employees involved in litigation. Her lawsuit includes a termination letter reading, “We regret to inform you that your employment with the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is being terminated immediately. This decisions has been made due to a breach of confidentiality by leaking internal agency emails to the media.Our medial policy clearly outlines employees should not engage with the media directly but instead redirect inquiries to the designated press secretary. Despite these clear guidelines and a prior email communication explicitly stating the leaking agency emails would result in termination, we have confirmed that you have violated these policies by disclosing internal agency emails to the press without authorization.”

News 4 reached out to 10 other state agencies to see if there was a blanket confidentiality agreement. We heard back from seven. Six of those who replied claim to not have one.

“The Oklahoma Department of Labor does not require that its employees sign confidentiality agreements. The Agency abides by the Oklahoma Open Records Act and supports and agrees with the Act’s stated policy, “…that the people are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government.” 51 O.S. § 24A.2.,” stated Oklahoma Department of Labor Governmental and Public Affairs Director, Elizabeth Searock.

The Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director of Legislative and Public Affairs, Caden Cleveland told KFOR while they don’t have an agency-wide confidentiality agreement, there are several employees who deal with sensitive data (HIPPA, Cybersecurity, competitive bidding, etc.) that must sign one.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Chief of Communications, Kay Thompson said they only have one non-disclosure agreement (NDA), but “it’s not really for employees.”

Thompson provided News 4 with the NDA in which it’s an agreement between the ODOC and the “recipient” for criminal case history information.

Oklahoma House Representative Mark McBride (R-Moore) said an OSDE confidentiality agreement should only exist in certain situations.

“Unless it pertains specifically to the students, I can see something there. But as far as anything else, I just don’t see the need for it,” stated Rep. McBride. “I think that there should be openness and transparency. I think that’s the Republican way. Openness and transparency. These are taxpayer dollars. And we should know what they’re being used for at a state agency.”

He told KFOR he supports freedom of speech and the right to whistleblow.

His biggest concern with this confidentiality agreement is both the public and legislation knowing less about federal grants.

“I think that we have lack of transparency and these people coming forward, [OSDE] calling them liars. I mean, they’ve called me a liar and said that I have a problem with lying. When you start calling people names, it’s usually the shoe’s on the other foot because I’m not a liar. I mean, just give me the answers, you know, and that’s what I’m asking for,” added McBride.

He fears the confidentiality agreement may pose as a roadblock to current employees who want to share information, but don’t want to lose their job.

“All state employees work for the people of Oklahoma. All of the information that they put together belongs to the people of Oklahoma. That’s the way good government works. That’s what the law says,” said Oklahoma House Representative Andy Fugate (D-OKC). “I think we need to be very careful to make sure that we are, one, not impacting an employee’s ability to whistleblow, to make sure that they have the ability to communicate effectively so that it doesn’t just have to go through a single kind of a checkpoint.”

Langston told KFOR Supt. Walters is busy unwinding years of “mismanagement and inadequate attention” to improving education in Oklahoma by “Democrat Hofmeister and by her senior staff.” Therefore, Supt. Walters has yet to rework employment paperwork.

News 4 spoke off camera with a former OSDE employee who requested anonymity. This same employee helped draft the confidentiality agreement in 2021.

“Protecting student records is paramount and the obligation of OSDE employees under FERPA, especially those who work directly in schools. Having a written policy about the handling of these protected, confidential materials is good governance, but it is not a loyalty oath,” they told KFOR.

This employee also said the agreement was meant to protect open investigations with law enforcement as well.

“I think this administration has gotten way off in the weeds and is doing everything they can to try to manage a message that has just gotten out of control. The current superintendent continues to talk about the dumpster fire that he supposedly inherited from the previous superintendent. Everybody in this building knows that’s just a joke and so they’re very much in damage control,” said Rep. Fugate.

Rep. Fugate said he’s disappointed in the direction Supt. Walters has taken with the Department of Education.

“You have people who have invested their lives, their careers, and trying to provide better education for the people of Oklahoma, but they’re allowed to have their own lives, to live their own lives. And it’s absolutely reprehensible that we have a superintendent that wants to control 24/7 what people think and what people do. That’s indoctrination,” explained Rep. Fugate.