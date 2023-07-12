OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There was a barbershop burglary in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday when a thief broke in and stole multiple items inside.

Corey Sutter, better known as “Scissorhands” around Oklahoma City and beyond is the owner of Fade N Up. Someone broke into his business on Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear that money was what they were looking for.

“At first I was upset,” Sutter said. “But at the end of the day, like I said, I woke up this morning, so I’m blessed.”

Sutter’s shop sits near NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. He said it’s been going very well, but Tuesday morning was a different story.

“About like two something in the morning, that’s when everything occurred,” he said.

He didn’t find out about the break in until he got a call later that morning from fellow barber, K.B.

“Crazy thing about it, I was at the gym working out,” he said. “I haven’t showered, nothing. So, I came straight up to the shop.”

He showed up to a busted front door that the criminal leaves through in the surveillance video. Before that though, the thief can be seen scouring through barber’s stations and drawers. However, it doesn’t appear that it was money he was after.

“I noticed all my clippers was gone,” Sutter said.

That was $1,500 worth of clippers taken. Luckily, he got some new one’s quickly.

“I just needed something to get me by for the week,” he said.

Sutter said the thief also took another barbers trimmers and clippers.

“So, we call him the Clipper Bandit,” he said.

After a repaired front door, things were business as usual for the barbers at Fade N Up Wednesday. Including Sutter, who said he was disappointed, but he won’t let it bring them down.

“It’s just a minor setback for a major come up,” Sutter said. “I’m just happy to be alive and like, things like clippers and everything can be replaced.”

Sutter said he has filed a police report and is working with them to find out who did it. He also said he carves his name in all of his clippers so if you see them, let him know.

“But I’m not even tripping,” he said. “If you need them, you can keep them.”