TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a bizarre theft involving art.

The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum reported that someone stole one of their outdoor ballerina statues.

The historical society says the statue of Marjorie Tallchief was likely stolen on Thursday, April 28.

If you know anything about the theft, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.