Thief steals dinosaur statue from Oklahoma store

Decopolis theft

Credit: Decopolis

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tulsa are on the lookout for an extremely unusual creature following a theft from an Oklahoma store.

On Sunday night, surveillance cameras at Decopolis captured an alleged thief taking a Deinonychus statue from outside of the store.

Store officials say they believe the suspect planned to steal the dinosaur statue since he had tools with him.

Cameras captured the man walking away with the large dinosaur on his shoulders.

If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact Decopolis.

