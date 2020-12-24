CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization that is known for helping the community is now asking for the public’s help.
Officials with Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity say a thief made off with the organization’s construction trailer.
Organizers say the trailer held everything that volunteers need to build homes for Oklahomans.
If you see the trailer, you are asked to call the Norman Police Department.
- Watch: Donations pour in to finish basketball court, playground at Ebenezer Baptist Church
- Thieves steal construction trailer from Habitat for Humanity
- WATCH: Track Santa using NORAD’s tracker as he flies around the world Christmas Eve
- Investigator honored with ‘Proud to Serve’ award for work in the community
- Chilly Christmas Eve, Warmer Christmas Day!