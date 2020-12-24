Thieves steal construction trailer from Habitat for Humanity

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An organization that is known for helping the community is now asking for the public’s help.

Officials with Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity say a thief made off with the organization’s construction trailer.

Organizers say the trailer held everything that volunteers need to build homes for Oklahomans.

If you see the trailer, you are asked to call the Norman Police Department.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter