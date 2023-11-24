OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After a busy Thanksgiving day, the owners of Katiebugs Sips and Sweets returned to their business just to discover their handicap ramp was no longer there.

“That is probably the most bizarre thing I’ve ever heard of someone stealing,” said owner Melissa Morgan.

Morgan moved Katiebugs from a mobile trailer into a building five years ago, but it was this year she decided to add a handicap ramp.

“We wanted to make sure everybody had access,” explained Morgan. “People with strollers, handicap, all kinds of accessibility.”

Morgan said the ramp really makes a difference for customers and she couldn’t believe it was stolen in the middle of the day.

“Katie noticed that the fence on the side had been pushed forward and then when she looked over the fence, we realized that handicapped ramp was gone,” explained Morgan.

Security footage shows two men arriving in a silver car. They then began to pry the aluminum ramp from the ground and drive away. Morgan believes the two thieves may have taken advantage of the holiday.

“I do think it’s because all the businesses were closed that day, and they knew nobody was going to be out rattling around,” she said.

The thieves were in and out in minutes, leaving Morgan in disbelief.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with it,” said Morgan. “It was definitely one of the stranger things I’ve heard.”

Morgan said this is her busiest time of the year and a major inconvenience during the holidays.

“Businesses are out a lot of money this time of year with prepping for the holidays. It was really bad timing for us to have to have an added expense,” said Morgan.

Morgan said they plan to replace the ramp but is asking anyone with information to report it to the police.