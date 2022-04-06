LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Luther say thieves recently targeted a historic site in town.

The historic Threatt Filling Station was known for catering to African American travelers along Route 66 in the early 1900s.

The station was built in 1915 and still stands at the intersection of Route 66 and Pottawatomi Rd. near Luther.

Officials with the National Parks Service say the station was one of just a few places along Route 66 where people of color were welcome during segregation.

In 1995, it made the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, authorities with the Luther Police Department say they are investigating after thieves targeted the filling station.

Police say thieves broke into the Threatt Filling Station and stole power power tools and a trailer. They also dragged a metal fence almost 3/4 a mile down County Line Rd. to N.E. 178th.

“Due to this being a Federally recognized historical building our agency has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” the Luther Police Department posted on Facebook.