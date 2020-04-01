Think you have COVID-19? Health officials announce criteria for drive-thru testing

Medical personnel take samples of Tiffany Natalia at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma health officials receive more test kits for COVID-19, officials say they are expanding testing criteria to include more possible patients.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that people who believe they have COVID-19 can head to a drive-thru testing site if they meet the following criteria:

  • Must be 18-years-old or older
  • Only one specimen per household
  • Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in the past 14 days
  • Currently experiencing a fever greater than 100.4 degrees and has a cough or shortness of breath.

Drive-thru testing sites that do not require an appointment are as follows:

  • Woodward County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Western Oklahoma State College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Urgert Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore in Lawton, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Testing is also occurring at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, but patients must have a physician referral and an appointment.

