Think you have COVID-19? Health officials announce criteria for drive-thru testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma health officials receive more test kits for COVID-19, officials say they are expanding testing criteria to include more possible patients.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that people who believe they have COVID-19 can head to a drive-thru testing site if they meet the following criteria:

Must be 18-years-old or older

Only one specimen per household

Have not had close contact (within 6 ft.) of someone who has tested positive in the past 14 days

Currently experiencing a fever greater than 100.4 degrees and has a cough or shortness of breath.

Drive-thru testing sites that do not require an appointment are as follows:

Woodward County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Western Oklahoma State College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Urgert Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore in Lawton, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Testing is also occurring at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, but patients must have a physician referral and an appointment.