Think you have COVID-19? INTEGRIS launches symptom checker

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many health officials warn Americans about the spread of the novel coronavirus, a local health system is hoping to give you more information about symptoms associated with the virus.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials have warned that due to a lack of testing kits, the actual number of cases may be much higher.

INTEGRIS announced that it is introducing a new free online tool designed to help Oklahomans determine if they have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Authorities say the ideal is to keep people from flooding local emergency rooms and physician clinics by providing information or redirecting cases to more appropriate settings.

The COVID-19 Symptom Checker:

Checks for COVID-19 symptoms and pertinent risk factors

Navigates people to appropriate resources and care settings based on their level of risk

Provides general information on symptoms, prevention and preparedness

Provides answers to common questions about COVID-19

Is continuously updated based on CDC and WHO guidelines.

You can access the Symptom Checker by visiting INTEGRIS’ website. The pop-up that appears on your screen is the chatbot.

The symptom checker is not compatible with Internet Explorer. The supported browser versions are Edge version 42 or higher, Chrome version 72.0.3626 or higher, Safari version 12 or higher and Firefox version 60 or higher.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.