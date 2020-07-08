Third arrest made in connection to woman’s murder near Edmond McDonald’s

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials say a third person has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of McDonald’s in June.

On June 17, officers with the Edmond Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired near the McDonald’s in the 1400 block of S. Santa Fe Ave.

“There’s been 10 shots fired out here in my parking lot out here by the drive thru,” a 911 caller told dispatch.

While they were on their way to the scene, dispatchers received another 911 call about a possible victim on the ground near the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Edmond police are investigating a shooting at the McDonald’s at 15th and Santa Fe.

When police got to the scene, they found the body of 23-year-old Brooklyn Hampton lying next to a vehicle.

According to the police report, officers noted that Hampton had been shot several times in the upper torso and possibly her head.

Brooklyn Hampton

According to a search warrant, Hampton worked at the gas station next door to the McDonald’s and was taking trash out to a dumpster when she was shot several times.

The suspects also allegedly rammed into her car.

Family members told police that Hampton had been getting death threats from someone on Snapchat.

“For them to know her routine, know her schedule, know her routine, know that she takes the trash out every night at 10 o’ clock, it was definitely a target,” Courtney Thompson told KFOR.

Authorities arrested Zsa Zsa Hill and Anthony Nelson in connection with Hampton’s death.

Police say they are still investigating the extent of Nelson and Hill’s involvement in the murder.

“The case is not closed. We still expect to make more arrests,” Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, said.

On Tuesday, Edmond police also arrested 22-year-old Cedric Biglow on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to Hampton’s death.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: