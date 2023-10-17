OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday, October 6.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene near NW 82nd and Western around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Norris Wilson deceased inside a home.

Oklahoma City Police say Dale Williams and Karrington Lewis were taken into custody on first degree murder complaints a week later on Friday, October 13.

Dale Williams, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center. Karrington Lewis, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say a third person has now been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Jason Caruthers. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Jason Caruthers was arrested on Monday, October 16, on a first degree murder complaint, robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon and grand larceny from person at night.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.