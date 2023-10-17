OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday, October 6.

According to officials, officers were called to the scene near NW 82nd and Western around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found 29-year-old Norris Wilson deceased inside a home.

Oklahoma City Police say Dale Williams and Karrington Lewis were taken into custody on first degree murder complaints a week later on Friday, October 13.

DALE WILLIAMS, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Cente
Dale Williams, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.
KARRINGTON LEWIS, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center
Karrington Lewis, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say a third person has now been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Jason Caruthers. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Jason Caruthers. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Jason Caruthers was arrested on Monday, October 16, on a first degree murder complaint, robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon and grand larceny from person at night.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.