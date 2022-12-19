NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County court records show a third man has been charged following an alleged rape near Campus Corner in Norman.

According to the affidavit, 24-year-old Darius Evans has been charged with First Degree Rape and Forcible Oral Sodomy, along with 26-year-old Jacob Howard and 29-year-old Arkavis Moore.

Darius Evans Jacob Howard Arkavis Moore Images courtesy Cleveland County Detention

Norman Police said the victim admitted to being “highly intoxicated” when three men forced her to have sex in an alleyway around Buchanan Avenue and White Street, which is just one block from the thoroughfare of Campus Corner.

Video evidence “showed three males helping her walk into the alleyway after falling down and vomiting,” the affidavit said.

The University of Oklahoma released a statement Dec. 12 about the incident, saying in part, “While the alleged incident did not take place on our campus, the university is deeply concerned to hear this occurred in our city. Currently, we do not believe anyone involved in the incident is affiliated with the university.“

According to court records, all three men have posted their $500,00 bonds.