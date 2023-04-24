OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are reporting a third death of a detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center since Friday.

Around 4:15 a.m. on April 24, a detainee at the hospital died following an apparent accident.

Officials say Amber Owens was being monitored at the hospital and was awaiting a transfer to another facility.

Investigators say Owens suffered an injury after a fall within the hospital facility.

Although lifesaving efforts were attempted, Owens was pronounced dead.

Owens had been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on March 31, 2023 on complaints of malicious injury or destruction of property, assault and battery, and assault and battery upon a medical provider.

Owens was scheduled to be released on a medical bond to another facility as soon as hospital staff deemed her medically fit for transport.

It will now be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death.

On Friday, 37-year-old Courtenay Doyle died after being found unresponsive in her cell. On Saturday, 37-year-old Frank Ramirez died after being found ‘in distress’ inside his cell.